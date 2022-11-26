A 22 Year Old Girl Developed a Few Health Issues After Receiving the Covid Vaccine

https://gnews.org/articles/534477
Summary：11/20/2022 22 year old Claire got diagnosed with a few health conditions after receiving the Covid vaccine. She shares some of her grief experience with the Orange County Board of County Commissioners Meeting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.