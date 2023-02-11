Welcome To Proverbs Club.Insite Lights The Narrow Path.
Proverbs 9:6 (NIV).
6) Leave your simple ways and you will live;
walk in the way of insight.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Walk only on your Narrow Path and live.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p9hmtxy
#leave #your #simple #ways #live #walk #way #insight
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.