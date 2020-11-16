EXPOSED!!! SIX CORPORATIONS CONTROL ALL MEDIA

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The word elite refers to select or to sort out a small group of powerful people who hold a disproportionate amount of wealth, privilege, political power, or skill in society. In the end, this elite class controls what we read, watch, or listen to.
Further Reading:
The 6 Monolithic Corporations That Control Almost Everything We Watch, Hear And Read :
https://humansarefree.com/2019/08/the-6-monolithic-corporations-that-control-almost-everything-we-watch-hear-and-read.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3DX3Orc7Qo
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