Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 23, 2026 – Trump BRAGS About Operation Warp Speed while America’s Economy CRUMBLES

- Preparation and Independence in Crisis (0:10)
- Critique of Mainstream Media and Financial Advice (3:27)
- Interview with Tyana: Background and Views (5:40)
- Critique of Trump and Globalist Policies (7:35)
- Economic Collapse and Financial Advice (27:20)
- Special Report on Battery Technology and Electric Vehicles (45:30)
- Interview with Tajana: Personal Experiences and Views on Canada (1:04:50)
- Critique of Canadian Government and Society (1:18:07)
- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (1:20:43)
- Propaganda and Social Media Influence (1:21:04)
- Liberal Threats and Online Behavior (1:24:12)
- Global Order and Shadow Government (1:25:04)
- Depopulation and Vaccine Concerns (1:27:50)
- Gender Roles and Cultural Differences (1:31:07)
- Firearms and Legal Concerns (1:33:15)
- Political Corruption and Government Influence (2:00:59)
- Economic Collapse and Survival Strategies (2:01:46)
- Energy Dependence and Technological Advancements (2:05:34)
- Global Conflicts and Geopolitical Dynamics (2:15:06)
- Introduction and Guest Introduction (2:26:20)
- Closing Remarks and Promotion (2:27:32)
- Advertisement for Mac and Cheese Product (2:27:49)
