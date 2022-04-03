A Civilian Massacre at the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

FULL DISCLOSURE: ALL OF THESE PICTURES ARE POSTED FROM AN ACCOUNT THAT IS PRO UKRAINE.

In the following disturbing video footage, we can see pictures of slain civilians in some type of unexpected and unknown attack. The only facts we know for certain is that Bucha was being held by Russian forces until April 1st when Ukraine launched a counteroffensive and took it back.

Were these civilians caught in the crossfire between Russian and Ukrainian military forces and gunned down or shelled in the midst of a fog of war?

Were these civilians executed by Russian soldiers as they were abandoning the city?

Were these civilians killed by rogue elements attempting to create a false flag narrative against the Russians?

The entire world should demand an immediate investigation into the events that transpired as soon as possible!