IS A DEADLIER PANDEMIC ON THE HORIZON?

Virologist, Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, joins Del for the first time in studio to revisit his “doomsday” prediction, and explain his extreme concern over new variants of SARS-CoV-2 driven by immune pressure through mass vaccination he fears could be deadly and highly virulent.
#GeertVandenBosschePhD #Geert #ImmuneEscape
