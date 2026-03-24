Quake (1997, Saturn)

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Quake is a first-person shooter originally developed by Id Software for the PC. It was ported to the Saturn by Lobotomy Software and published by Sega (in North America, Europe and Australia), and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil). The game also came out for Acorn Archimedes, Linux, classic Mac and Nintendo 64, and later re-released for Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. A Playstation port was planned, but got cancelled.