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Gotthard Base Tunnel opening ceremony - did you see this in 2016?
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242 views • July 25, 2021
The Gotthard Base Tunnel opening ceremony is really eerie with Satanic overtones that make your skin crawl! For what reason would such Satanic overtones be included in such a ceremonial display?
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satankabbalahchurchvaticancorrupthidden handgayilluminatirabbijesuitspopebilderbergpedophilepastorroman catholicone world religionhypocritelucifertranshumanexorcismfreemasonspriestlatin mass
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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