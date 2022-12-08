CHP Talks: Dr. Charles Hoffe—BC’s Bill 36: an Outrageous Attack on Free Speech

December 8, 2022: My guest this week is Dr. Charles Hoffe, a wonderful primary care physician serving the community of Lytton, BC. We discuss the draconian legislation—Bill 36—that was recently rushed through the BC Legislature with little time for debate or reflection. The Bill will undermine existing medical regulatory bodies in BC and give unprecedented powers to the BC government to control the speech and prescriptive protocols of doctors and other health care providers. It threatens to punish with crippling fines and jail time any practitioner who questions the government narrative regarding medical treatments.
