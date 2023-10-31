🌍🌬️ Unlocking the Secrets of Earth's Climate with Dr. Faulkner! 🌡️🔍

🎙️ Join Dr. Faulkner, a renowned researcher, author, and speaker for Answers in Genesis, as he delves into the intriguing world of Earth's climate.
🎧 https://bit.ly/3LCt2DA
🌟 Did you know that greenhouse gases play a crucial role in keeping our planet cozy at night? 🌙
🔥 Without these atmospheric superheroes, even on scorching summer days, temperatures would plummet well below freezing after sunset! 🌆❄️
🏜️ This is why deserts can be sizzling hot during the day, yet surprisingly chilly at night. It's all about finding that delicate balance! 🌄🌌
💧💨 Water vapor, one of Mother Nature's secrets, is a key greenhouse gas that helps us maintain this balance. 🌊💨
🌈 But beware of extremes! Take Venus, for example - its thick CO2-filled atmosphere causes scorching 900°F temperatures day and night. 😱☀️🌙
🪐 Even though Venus is closer to the Sun than Mercury, it's actually hotter! 🌠☀️
🌏 Let's explore the wonders of our planet's delicate balance! ❤️
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.