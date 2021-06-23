Pt 3: Whistleblower Dr McGreevey [johnheretohelp] COVID Plan, Fauci, Gates EXPOSED in Genocidal Plot for Mass Murder

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Part II of this segment: Dr. Jonathan McGreevey discusses the engineered virus that could have sterilized up to 95% of males, 35% of females. Fauci and Gates offered a BILLION DOLLARS for the virus, intended to release on world. And there's more to come from this insider turned white hat.
visit www.StewPeters.tv