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Dr. Shiva Interview Reactions & Part 2 on Shiva’s Proposed Solutions
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128 views • July 14, 2023

Dr. Jane Ruby, Coffee Chat


July 13, 2023


People should focus on truth rather than diversions. The Shiva interview was controversial. RFK did not respond to the debate invitation or appearing on the show. Part 2 of the interview continues discussion on Trump/RFK, systems infiltration & proposed solutions. Malone continues his lawsuit against the Breggins & Dr. Jane. Paul Alexander criticized Malone but now announced he’s willing to work with him. Dr. Stella Immanuel on Friday’s show.


Controlled opposition, Dr. Shiva for president, Shiva Ayyadurai, RFK for president, Donald Trump for president, Malone sues Breggin, Peter Breggin, Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Stella Immanuel


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Keywords
trumplawsuittruthmalonerfkreactionscoffee chatdr shivadr jane rubydr rubydr paul alexanderdr janeproposed solutionssystems infiltration
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