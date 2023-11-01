Create New Account
Yemen Launching Offensive at Israel
High Hopes
2877 Subscribers
75 views
Published 13 hours ago

Plazma


Nov 1, 2023


The Yemen has joined the chat. With new types of ICBM and and pretty sweet looking drones.

Its quite a big distance to travel. These videos are from yesterday and last night.

The image at the start is announcing they are going to give Israel the largest missile attack it has ever seen and broadcasting it live. (Happening now).


