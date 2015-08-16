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[Aug 16, 2015] Stonehenge is FAKE! No Longer Authentic. Reassembled With Cranes. (256K views on YouTube!)
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32 views • May 13, 2020
For those who think I'm lying or didn't do the research, enjoy this PDF that will tell you all about Phoneyhenge and changes to it over the past 100 years.
http://research.historicengland.org.uk
I used to think Stonehenge was cool and mysterious. Now it is as cool and mysterious as gum on my shoe. My video shows that Stonehenge is clearly not an ancient site. Was it once? Who cares? But now it has been taken down and rebuilt a few times just in the last 100 years. So, it is AT BEST a replica. Of course it is still in school books and on National Geographic with no mention of all the concrete filler and cranes used to erect the former ancient site. These photos are from around the mid 1950's when smart guys decided to give Phoney Stoney a little re-do by removing stones, having the ground excavated and digging new deep holes for the stones to sit in with an added READYMIX base. What a joke.
And you can no longer really get very close. They say they wanted to close the nearby road to "restore the dignity of the site". HAHA, dignity was stolen from the site long ago. I would now rank it in the 3,000,000-4,000,000 range of important sites on Earth.
STONEHENGE NOW DATES BACK TO the 1950's. PERIOD.
Enjoying My Work? I could use your support so that I can continue doing what I have been...
asking questions others are afraid to. The support option is provided for those who see value in what I am doing and would like to help. Thank you to those who have supported me thus far.
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My videos are my personal opinion and only that. You may have a different opinion. If you don't like hearing my opinion on the matter, don't watch. If you make a comment and it doesn't show up, it was most likely deleted because of one of the following reasons:
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I don't have time to go through comment by comment. I wish I could but I cannot. So if yours is accidentally deleted or deleted unjustly, I apologize... try again.
Thanks for watching my videos! Please share them if you enjoy them! Peace!
http://research.historicengland.org.uk
I used to think Stonehenge was cool and mysterious. Now it is as cool and mysterious as gum on my shoe. My video shows that Stonehenge is clearly not an ancient site. Was it once? Who cares? But now it has been taken down and rebuilt a few times just in the last 100 years. So, it is AT BEST a replica. Of course it is still in school books and on National Geographic with no mention of all the concrete filler and cranes used to erect the former ancient site. These photos are from around the mid 1950's when smart guys decided to give Phoney Stoney a little re-do by removing stones, having the ground excavated and digging new deep holes for the stones to sit in with an added READYMIX base. What a joke.
And you can no longer really get very close. They say they wanted to close the nearby road to "restore the dignity of the site". HAHA, dignity was stolen from the site long ago. I would now rank it in the 3,000,000-4,000,000 range of important sites on Earth.
STONEHENGE NOW DATES BACK TO the 1950's. PERIOD.
Enjoying My Work? I could use your support so that I can continue doing what I have been...
asking questions others are afraid to. The support option is provided for those who see value in what I am doing and would like to help. Thank you to those who have supported me thus far.
Patreon: http://patreon.com/jeranism
Venmo: @jeranism
Mail me stuff! jeranism PO Box 3044 Merced, CA 95344
✉EMAIL ME: [email protected]
✉EMAIL BOB: [email protected]
▶GLOBEBUSTERS http://bit.ly/gbchannel SUN 12PM PT
▶JERANISMRAW: http://bit.ly/youtubetfr MON 6PM-8PM PT
▶TRUTHFREQUENCYRADIO: http://bit.ly/trraw
▶WEBSITE/FAQ's/VIDS/LINKS/ASK: http://jeranism.com
▶TWITTER: http://twitter.com/jeranism
➕PLEASE NOTE
My videos are my personal opinion and only that. You may have a different opinion. If you don't like hearing my opinion on the matter, don't watch. If you make a comment and it doesn't show up, it was most likely deleted because of one of the following reasons:
☑️ It was useless
☑️ It was a personal attack or name calling or about my family
☑️ It was an appeal to authority or a straw man argument
☑️ It contained excessive profanity or unrelated nonsense
☑️ You have no avatar or channel history
☑️ You have a fake account
☑️ You dropped a link with no explanation of what it is to
☑️ You are spamming the same comment on other videos
I don't have time to go through comment by comment. I wish I could but I cannot. So if yours is accidentally deleted or deleted unjustly, I apologize... try again.
Thanks for watching my videos! Please share them if you enjoy them! Peace!
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