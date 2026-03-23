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🇮🇱⚔️🇮🇷 Ex-Israeli spy floats nuking Iran
Victory over Iran cannot happen with the measures that we are currently seeing, says Tal Ornan, formerly of Israel’s clandestine military intelligence Unit 504.
He insists Iran can only be “subdued” by “total war,” and has floated two ways to get this done.
💬 “One way, which seems less realistic to me, is an invading army, Normandy-style invasion,” he says, adding in the same breath:
“…Or non-conventional weapons."
Think of the full buffet: nuclear, radiological, biological, and chemical agents…
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
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