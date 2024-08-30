Dr. Ana Mihalcea w/ Karen Kingston: COVID Bioweapon Injections & Nanotech - The Truth is Getting Out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Aug 29, 2024) Dr. Ana Mihalcea and Karen Kingston discuss Dr. Young Mi Lee and professor Daniel Broudy’s recent peer reviewed publication: “Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructions in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitudinal Study” published in International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research (IJVTPR) . This is a scientific analysis of 54 COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ vials (45 Pfizer, 7 Moderna, 1 AstraZeneca, 1 Novavax) confirming the presence of “3-4 million self-assembling entities per milliliter” per milliliter of the COVID-19 injections.
Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s recent interview with Dr. Young Mi Lee and professor Daniel Broudy: https://rumble.com/v5byv09-millions-of-self-assembly-nanoparticles-in-covid-19-injections-ep-33.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
“Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructions in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitudinal Study”: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/382358701_Real-Time_Self-Assembly_of_Stereomicroscopically_Visible_Artificial_Constructions_in_Incubated_Specimens_of_mRNA_Products_Mainly_from_Pfizer_and_Moderna_A_Comprehensive_Longitudinal_Study
Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s website: https://www.dranamihalcea.com/
Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s videos on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HumanityUnitedNow
Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s substack: https://substack.com/@anamihalceamdphd
Karen Kingston’s substack: https://karenkingston.substack.com/
Full episode: “Biological Weapons – Conversation with Karen Kingston - Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 34”: https://rumble.com/v5ct8it-biological-weapons-conversation-with-karen-kingston-truth-science-and-spiri.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp