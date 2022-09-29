feeding our pet spider Charollete

In this video I show you how we feed our pet spider Charlotte. If you
like this video please leave a like, subscribe to our channel, comment
down below, and please leave a donation to support us at https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-donate-to-newoaksfamilynursery. Thank you so much
for watching, and God Bless!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.