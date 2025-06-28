The Street Where I Live

This street where I live it's very similar to other Asian countries like in Vietnam they do the same thing they have the day shift shops go there during the day and at night while in Vietnam they bring out food shops for the whole street turn into a food Street but here they bring out clothing shops and forget shops and was it singing our shots and the whole street changes from what it was during the day and something else at night and as this is in the night that's the town that never sleeps it's quite a good idea to have everything going all night. It's actually the same in Vietnam except they all sit outside and get drunk and eat. And when i was walking down to go to the lake to run around the lake a lot of the people had been drinking all night and were falling about the place.