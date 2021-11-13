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FULL SHOW: A.I. Is Learning To Create Itself; How Omnipotent Is Artificial Intelligence In The Year 2021?
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250 views • November 13, 2021
Owen Shroyer returns with questions on the current status of Artificial Intelligence and it’s existence in society. How much do we know? The media continues to run cover for Joe Biden on his stuttering and the collapsing economy. The Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues to be a top story as Wisconsin prepares for major violent leftist riots when verdict is reached. Michale Graves and Frank Cavanagh talk about Astroworld. Alex Jones responds to Gene Simmons on vaccines.
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