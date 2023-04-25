Matt Walsh | YouTube has threatened to ban us if we don’t affirm gender ideology

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YouTube has threatened to ban us if we don’t affirm gender ideology. They want me to either surrender my principles or become irrelevant. So starting today, every episode of this show will be posted on @Twitter, which is now the most powerful free speech platform in the world.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1650603708252831745