Matt Walsh | YouTube has threatened to ban us if we don’t affirm gender ideology
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago |
YouTube has threatened to ban us if we don’t affirm gender ideology. They want me to either surrender my principles or become irrelevant. So starting today, every episode of this show will be posted on @Twitter, which is now the most powerful free speech platform in the world. 


https://twitter.com/i/status/1650603708252831745 




Keywords
censorshipyoutubeglobaliststwittertransgenderismmatt walshfree speech platformgender ideology

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
