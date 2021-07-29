© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHISTLE BLOWER! Pfizer CONFIDENTIAL Document!!!!!
Follow
1
Share
Report
4809 views • July 29, 2021
WHISTLE BLOWER Pfizer CONFIDENTIAL Document! NOTE how Pfizer Agreements Constrict ALL LEGAL DISPUTES to their CONTROLLED New York court! The complete Confidential Pfizer Agreement is here (a few are removed from their order and placed at the start to emphasize issues!)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.