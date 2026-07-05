RT News - July 5 2026 6AM GMT

July 5, 2026

rt.com









Vladimir Putin speaks for over an hour on the phone to his US counterpart, Donald Trump. The two leaders discussed attempts to end the Ukraine crisis. It comes as the Russian army takes full control of Konstantinovka, a key city in the Donbass which had been a heavily reinforced Ukrainian fortress and logistics hub. Vladimir Putin also says Kiev is trying to divert attention away from Russia's advances with strikes on civilians. Mass grief in Iran, as day two of the state funeral of the country's late supreme leader takes place in Tehran, with millions of mourners paying their respects. Iranians say the massive turnout conveys a powerful signal. Fists fly on the streets of Germany as protesters try to disrupt the national convention of the country's largest opposition party. The AfD brands it a stunt by its political rivals.





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