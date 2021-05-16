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DO NOT Be Ashamed! The TRUTH Will Set You FREE
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81 views • May 16, 2021
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Jan 29, 2019 with 5.7K views.
This is the most important Truth you will ever find. There are many set out to discredit the gospel, and for those who never wanted to believe in the first place it has worked. I have found throughout my own search for truth, that the problem mankind seems to have more than anything is pride.
Whether it's the inability to see the truth about God's creation for the Christians who claim they believe the bible yet cling to the wisdom of this world. Or for those people who have found the truth about the earth and space, know for a fact there has to be a creator, but refuse to acknowledge that an all powerful God who created everything you see might actually have the ability to tell you about it in a book.
The problem with both of these groups of people... is pride. Too much pride to admit the possibility the world has you fooled and your bible is literal, and too much pride and love for the sin in their life to admit that the book is real that says you will be held accountable for those sins you wish to keep. Pride is why Satan fell from heaven, and it truly is the greatest sin of all, because it stands in the way of TRUTH.
Mirrored from Bravehearted Christian Productions:
https://youtu.be/nPIOkdNL-QQ
Also, thanks to ThePottersClay
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpEdOLvL6olNghR-BWghUQA
-----------
Special Thanks to my awesome sponsors!
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
This is the most important Truth you will ever find. There are many set out to discredit the gospel, and for those who never wanted to believe in the first place it has worked. I have found throughout my own search for truth, that the problem mankind seems to have more than anything is pride.
Whether it's the inability to see the truth about God's creation for the Christians who claim they believe the bible yet cling to the wisdom of this world. Or for those people who have found the truth about the earth and space, know for a fact there has to be a creator, but refuse to acknowledge that an all powerful God who created everything you see might actually have the ability to tell you about it in a book.
The problem with both of these groups of people... is pride. Too much pride to admit the possibility the world has you fooled and your bible is literal, and too much pride and love for the sin in their life to admit that the book is real that says you will be held accountable for those sins you wish to keep. Pride is why Satan fell from heaven, and it truly is the greatest sin of all, because it stands in the way of TRUTH.
Mirrored from Bravehearted Christian Productions:
https://youtu.be/nPIOkdNL-QQ
Also, thanks to ThePottersClay
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpEdOLvL6olNghR-BWghUQA
-----------
Special Thanks to my awesome sponsors!
Flat Earth Channel
http://TheFlatEarthChannel.com
The Wake Up Channel | Information is Power
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-qVdNo-09J5sazOUmK5RnQ
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
💡 NEW!!! Become a Celebrate Truth Member!
http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Badges, Special Emoji, Discounts, Exclusive Live Streams and more!
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
💡 NEW!!! Become a Celebrate Truth Member!
http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Badges, Special Emoji, Discounts, Exclusive Live Streams and more!
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
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