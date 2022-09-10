Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hawley: The FBI’s and Facebook’s handling of laptop story is political corruption
20 views
channel image
NewsClips
Published 2 months ago |

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said the fact that Facebook followed the FBI's warning to not circulate media stories about Hunter Biden's laptop ahead of the 2020 election is an illustration of further political corruption at the FBI. One America's John Hines has more.


Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsfox newsnewsclipsclipsnewsmax

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket