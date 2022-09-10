Hawley: The FBI’s and Facebook’s handling of laptop story is political corruption

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said the fact that Facebook followed the FBI's warning to not circulate media stories about Hunter Biden's laptop ahead of the 2020 election is an illustration of further political corruption at the FBI. One America's John Hines has more.
