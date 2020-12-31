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DUI Excuses for the Holidays | WTF World
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59 views • December 31, 2020
The tidle is pretty self-expalnanatory. So, go wash it.
Thanks fer washing!
Lee yer commas blow.
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Thanks fer washing!
Lee yer commas blow.
WTF World Series (Full Playlist):
► https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_qRR0bIIgp8EpAVENyMUeLAgwfaZzc9Q
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MUSIC
Artist: Andrew Vovchyna
Title: Driving
Website: https://youtu.be/U5BD8V7GAMI
Artist: Soundride Music
Title: Action Sport Rock
Website: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE-iHh4Kjqkcyx1WL-Nx4bQ
Artist: Jacob Lizotte
Title: Beast
Website: https://www.darkcabin-studios.com
___________________
Copyright Disclaimer:
All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
#WTFWorld #Funny #Police
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