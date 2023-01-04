Donald Trump the False Messiah

"It's like a miracle." 'On April 30, 2018, a secret recording was taken of Trump by his associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. They present to Trump a gift from Chief Rabbi Yaakov Bleich and some rabbis in Israel. They explain that his name in Jewish numerology adds up to 424, equal to the Messiah.' — menorahman100





Many thanks to the subscriber (Joshua B) for the link he provided me yesterday. Check out his YouTube channel.





Source 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...

Posted by BibleGateway; New testament scripture; John 5:43 & Revelation 3:9; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: November 30, 2021.





(Thumbnail) — Source 2:

https://www.reddit.com/r/DonaldTrump6...

Sublink: https://www.reddit.com/r/DonaldTrump666/

DonaldTrump666, r/DonaldTrump666; Posted by menorahman100; Published by DonaldTrump666, r/DonaldTrump666; Published on Reddit Inc © 2021. All rights reserved ; Date published: October 30, 2021; Date of website access: November 30, 2021.





Source 3: https://www.reddit.com/user/menorahma...

Sublink: https://www.reddit.com/r/DonaldTrump6...

Reddit comment; Posted by menorahman100; Posted on Reddit Inc © 2021. All rights reserved; Date posted: November 26, 2021; Date of website access: November 30, 2021.







