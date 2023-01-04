Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Donald Trump the False Messiah
162 views
channel image
Trump: the son of perdition
Published Yesterday |

"It's like a miracle." 'On April 30, 2018, a secret recording was taken of Trump by his associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. They present to Trump a gift from Chief Rabbi Yaakov Bleich and some rabbis in Israel. They explain that his name in Jewish numerology adds up to 424, equal to the Messiah.' — menorahman100


Many thanks to the subscriber (Joshua B) for the link he provided me yesterday. Check out his YouTube channel.


Source 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...

Posted by BibleGateway; New testament scripture; John 5:43 & Revelation 3:9; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: November 30, 2021.


(Thumbnail) — Source 2:

https://www.reddit.com/r/DonaldTrump6...

Sublink: https://www.reddit.com/r/DonaldTrump666/

DonaldTrump666, r/DonaldTrump666; Posted by menorahman100; Published by DonaldTrump666, r/DonaldTrump666; Published on Reddit Inc © 2021. All rights reserved ; Date published: October 30, 2021; Date of website access: November 30, 2021.


Source 3: https://www.reddit.com/user/menorahma...

Sublink: https://www.reddit.com/r/DonaldTrump6...

Reddit comment; Posted by menorahman100; Posted on Reddit Inc © 2021. All rights reserved; Date posted: November 26, 2021; Date of website access: November 30, 2021.



Keywords
trumpdonaldson in law777israeldonald trumpjared kushnerrecordingfalse messiahthe antichristthe man of sinlev parnasthe lawless onechief rabbithe son of perditionthe beast out of the seathe little hornthe great deceiverthe treacherous dealertriple sixmessiah claimsrabbi yaakov belichbusiness associatesigor frumanbusiness meeting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket