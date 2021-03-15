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Walter Veith - The Trump Card
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284 views • March 15, 2021
Has the Trump campaign brought us any closer to the fulfilment of prophecy? With the election of Donald Trump as the next president of the United States, prophecy can finally reach the point of fulfilment, when Church and State comes together to enact laws which are contrary to the laws of God, but which favour the first beast of Revelation 13. Then these events can take place, and we are told that the last events will be rapid ones. Is it possible that we are seeing the fulfilment of prophecy and that Jesus will be coming soon on the clouds of heaven?
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