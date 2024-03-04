Create New Account
Judging Freedom | Col. Douglas Macgregor: NATO's Misguided Actions Towards Russia
Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom | Col. Douglas Macgregor: NATO's Misguided Actions Towards Russia


The situation in Ukraine takes center stage in our penetrating analysis of NATO's relationship with Russia, with particular attention to President Macron's strategy, reminiscent of classic U.S. military tactics.


We dissect the potential miscalculations involved in underestimating Russia's military prowess and overconfidence in Western forces. The revelation of a CIA base's destruction in Ukraine raises questions about the information's public disclosure, contributing to a complex geopolitical puzzle.


