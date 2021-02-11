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Is YouTube Turning me Racist? Susan Crowe Laws-- #YouTubeBlack
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40 views • February 11, 2021
The fact that YouTube, Google company who is ethos is "do no evil" has a huge monetary fund set-up for and gives preferential treatment to one skin color to help them be found and amplify their voices, based solely on race, is flat out racism.
The idea that skin color matters is the one area where leftist progressives overlap with the KKK and the radical right.
I find myself with greater empathy for blacks that live through Jim Crowe in the United States, as the process is being reversed today.
#youtubeblack #reparations #racism
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The idea that skin color matters is the one area where leftist progressives overlap with the KKK and the radical right.
I find myself with greater empathy for blacks that live through Jim Crowe in the United States, as the process is being reversed today.
#youtubeblack #reparations #racism
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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