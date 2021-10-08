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Things Have Gotten Real in Europe China and Its Going to Get Worse
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254 views • October 08, 2021
Adapt 2030 - 7 Oct 2021
Bob Kudla from Tradelikeagenius.com and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss how energy shortages are rocking the planet with gas, coal and electricity shortfalls cascading to greenhouse and mining shutdowns as supply chain gridlock and massive inflation lead to food insecurity.
No electricity or natural gas means no heat for the N. Hemisphere winter of 2021-2022. The way we see it is causing unemployment, with food & energy shortages where society begins to collapse. Its going to get messy and scary.
Bob Kudla from Tradelikeagenius.com and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss how energy shortages are rocking the planet with gas, coal and electricity shortfalls cascading to greenhouse and mining shutdowns as supply chain gridlock and massive inflation lead to food insecurity.
No electricity or natural gas means no heat for the N. Hemisphere winter of 2021-2022. The way we see it is causing unemployment, with food & energy shortages where society begins to collapse. Its going to get messy and scary.
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