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William Binney - World privacy and security
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45 views • May 22, 2020
In April 2018, William Binney testified to the ITNJ Judicial Commission about the negligence of the NSA privacy and security protections, allowing for the online recruitment of child trafficking networks. In 2020, the ITNJ releases its Commissioner Report into Human Trafficking and Child Sex Abuse. This report will be available for public access and delivered to politicians and government institutions all over the globe. Standby for truth and reason to influence real change and uphold natural justice. We invite you to stand with the ITNJ.
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