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Georgia Tea Party Re-Traumatizes Rape Victim, Runs Cover for Vernon Jones
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10 views • February 26, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Last year, former Fulton County Senior Assistant District Attorney Antje Kingma joined the Stew Peters show to share information on a rape victim who Jones tried to silence by threatening to kill her with a shotgun. Now she's back on the show, and has talked to both Master Crime Scene Investigator Richard Bowen and Lauren Witzke about another one of Vernon's disgusting crimes.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvuoth-georgia-tea-party-re-traumatizes-rape-victim-runs-cover-for-vernon-jones.html
Last year, former Fulton County Senior Assistant District Attorney Antje Kingma joined the Stew Peters show to share information on a rape victim who Jones tried to silence by threatening to kill her with a shotgun. Now she's back on the show, and has talked to both Master Crime Scene Investigator Richard Bowen and Lauren Witzke about another one of Vernon's disgusting crimes.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvuoth-georgia-tea-party-re-traumatizes-rape-victim-runs-cover-for-vernon-jones.html
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