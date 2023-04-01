New Video Shows Inquisitive Wisconsin Citizen Journalist Investigating Contribution Irregularities

O'keefe Media Group
March 31, 2023
A citizen journalist in Wisconsin has followed up on an OMG news investigation by testing publicly available data which showed residents in his state making a high volume of contributions. Residents interviewed in the footage denied knowledge of frequent donations made in their name.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EpBJPHUoFKo
