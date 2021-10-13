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Zohar: Archaeologists Uncover The Worlds Largest Subterranean City Ever Built [12.10.2021]
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200 views • October 13, 2021
A few years ago when officials in Turkey went to investigate flooding in the Nevsehir province they uncovered a vast massive network of underground tunnels. Recent research has revealed that these tunnels form a subterranean city that may date back 5,000 years. The massive web of manmade tunnels and caverns extends 3 miles underground, and contains three stories of homes, places of worship, and areas for mass congregation. It is now believed to the biggest underground city ever built. Fascinatingly, it is only one of perhaps two hundred mysterious underground cities in the Cappadocia region of Turkey.
22,688 views Premiered 11 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
473K subscribers
https://youtu.be/DXjTqo3LyEg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
22,688 views Premiered 11 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
473K subscribers
https://youtu.be/DXjTqo3LyEg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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