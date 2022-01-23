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Orwell City | Graphene Quantum Dots can penetrate the cell barrier and affect DNA
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202 views • January 23, 2022
Orwell City | Graphene Quantum Dots can penetrate the cell barrier and affect DNA
Once inside the body, graphene oxide undergoes a series of processes that allow it, eventually and among many other things, in the form of quantum dots, to break through cellular barriers and cleave DNA.
Drug companies have been telling us for years about the use of nanotechnology in drug delivery systems. Why on earth would they not repurpose it into this kind of Trojan Horse vehicle to who knows what nefarious purpose?
Once inside the body, graphene oxide undergoes a series of processes that allow it, eventually and among many other things, in the form of quantum dots, to break through cellular barriers and cleave DNA.
Drug companies have been telling us for years about the use of nanotechnology in drug delivery systems. Why on earth would they not repurpose it into this kind of Trojan Horse vehicle to who knows what nefarious purpose?
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