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Matthew 7 :6-11 “Be Wise With What We’ve Been Given, and Be Wise in What We Pray for”
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0 view • February 19, 2021
Well last week we were challenged to look at ourselves before we judge others. Not one of us can honestly say that we have no flesh to deal with, but rather than dealing with it between us and the Lord, we turn toward others and point out their issues. We will touch on this again as we dive into this week’s message.
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