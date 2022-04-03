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X22 Report B 04. 03. 22.
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349 views • April 03, 2022
Ep. 2741b - Drops Will Go Fast, Everything Is Planned, Old Guard In The Process Of Being Removed
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The [DS] is panicking, the drop will speed up and the fake news will struggle to keep control. This was planned years ago, Trump confirmed that the people needed to see it, once the people saw the true agenda of the [DS] they would demand the old guard be destroyed. The people are taking back the country and the [DS] players are panicking trying to stop it, it's too late the people are awake.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 50% OFF: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
The [DS] is panicking, the drop will speed up and the fake news will struggle to keep control. This was planned years ago, Trump confirmed that the people needed to see it, once the people saw the true agenda of the [DS] they would demand the old guard be destroyed. The people are taking back the country and the [DS] players are panicking trying to stop it, it's too late the people are awake.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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