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Lynn Channel Feb 4, 2022
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30 views • February 04, 2022
Breaking News!!!
🍓 Mga natigok na batang lalaki na may edad na 15-19 years old tumaas ng 53% matapos maturukan noong 2021. At ang pagtaas ng deaths ay perfectly correlated(may kaugnayan) sa uptake ng dose 1,2 & 3!!! Ito'y ayon sa Office of the National Statistics sa England.
🍓 Worldwide Heart attack deaths among professional footballers in 2021 were 300% higher in 12 year average!!!
🍓 Alamin ang mga bansang lumuwag na sa kanilang mga Covid19 restrictions.
🍓 Nawalan ng 220 Billion ang Facebook dahil sa pagbaba ng market value nito sa loob lamang ng isang araw!!!
🍓 Nakatanggap ang Facebook/Meta ng "WORST COMPANY OF THE YEAR AWARD" sa Yahoo Finance... Pls share dahil SHARING GOOD THINGS IS CARING, maraming salamat po. 🙏😘❤️
🍓 Mga natigok na batang lalaki na may edad na 15-19 years old tumaas ng 53% matapos maturukan noong 2021. At ang pagtaas ng deaths ay perfectly correlated(may kaugnayan) sa uptake ng dose 1,2 & 3!!! Ito'y ayon sa Office of the National Statistics sa England.
🍓 Worldwide Heart attack deaths among professional footballers in 2021 were 300% higher in 12 year average!!!
🍓 Alamin ang mga bansang lumuwag na sa kanilang mga Covid19 restrictions.
🍓 Nawalan ng 220 Billion ang Facebook dahil sa pagbaba ng market value nito sa loob lamang ng isang araw!!!
🍓 Nakatanggap ang Facebook/Meta ng "WORST COMPANY OF THE YEAR AWARD" sa Yahoo Finance... Pls share dahil SHARING GOOD THINGS IS CARING, maraming salamat po. 🙏😘❤️
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