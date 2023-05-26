Create New Account
Congressman Mike Waltz: The U.S. is not in a competition with the CCP, but in a cold war. The CCP seeks to win the war by using non-military means without firing a shot
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday
https://gettr.com/post/p2hoy5i39bb

5/18/2023 【House Indo-Pacific Subcommittee Hearing】Congressman Mike Waltz: The U.S. is not in a competition with the CCP, but in a cold war. The CCP seeks to win the war by using non-military means without firing a shot.

#CCP #decouple #economiccoercion #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


5/18/2023 【美国众议院印太小组听证会】国会议员迈克∙华尔兹：美中不是在竞争，而是处于冷战中。中共想使用非军事手段，在不开一枪一炮的情况下取得胜利。

#中共 #脱钩 #经济协迫 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


