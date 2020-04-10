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Counting the Cost of Being a Christian in the Endtimes
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16 views • April 10, 2020
Christian persecution in China and N. Korea provide a taste of the kind of persecution every believer will face in coming years. This video cuts to the chase: unless you are willing to lose everything, you're simply not going to make it spiritually, especially with what is going on in the world. Are you willing to live by faith and embrace the radical teachings of Jesus? Only by doing so will we be able to overcome fear and anxiety and everything else that is hampering our relationship with God. This counting the cost sermon is a sobering wake up call for true disciples of Christ who are willing to suffer for Jesus and learn how to prepare for the End Times.
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Credits Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) Torture of Prisoners in North Korea by Amercian Television News Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Naagin3 green screen snake by Technical vicky Creative Commons Attribution Lisence (resuse allowed) Green screen flood. Green screen tsunami HD fx effect with sound. by Rise of Zi Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Superbook | Revelation : The Final Battle! by Batang Superbook Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) China SHOW OF MILITARY POWER shows US Military who is boss now by Combat Views Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Credits Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) Torture of Prisoners in North Korea by Amercian Television News Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Naagin3 green screen snake by Technical vicky Creative Commons Attribution Lisence (resuse allowed) Green screen flood. Green screen tsunami HD fx effect with sound. by Rise of Zi Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Superbook | Revelation : The Final Battle! by Batang Superbook Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) China SHOW OF MILITARY POWER shows US Military who is boss now by Combat Views Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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