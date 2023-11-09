Israel's Knesset Amended a LAW today to 'Criminalize the Consumption of Terrorist Publications', which is Passive SOCIAL MEDIA USE - This Palestinian Woman Victim of New Law

Israel's Knesset amended today a Law to criminalize the "consumption of terrorist publications," which is passive social media use, with a penalty of up to one year's imprisonment.

The Palestinian woman in the video was one of the victims of the new law.

Go here to read more about this New Law today, a partial below from the link that follows:

Human rights groups in Israel have said it is tantamount to thought policing.

“This law is one of the most intrusive and draconian legislative measures ever passed by the Israeli Knesset since it makes thoughts subject to criminal punishment,” said Adalah, the Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel. It warned that the amendment would criminalise “even passive social media use” amid a climate of surveillance and curtailment of free speech targeting Palestinian citizens of Israel.

“This legislation encroaches upon the sacred realm of an individual’s personal thoughts and beliefs and significantly amplifies state surveillance of social media use,” the statement added. Adalah is sending a petition to the Supreme Court to challenge the bill.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/11/8/knesset-introduces-consumption-of-terrorist-publication-as-offense







