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FERTILITY CRISIS AND MEDICAL SUGGESTIONS | 4-28-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
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Show #2652


Show Notes:


Join us at WCNTV tonight at 6pm: https://wcntv.net/home

LAN actions:

https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/rock-in-across-the-usa/

Convoy video: https://savinggodschildren.tv/w/jNe5t98a1qXx9nxnbkZTvE


Sky Hi Rededication: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/event/rededication-at-sky-hi/

Diane Ketterman's prayer service:

Topic: April Online Prayer and Communion

Time: Apr 28, 2026 07:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89267257642?pwd=WKGEgtHHlNIOqmvzck60vGERuampb0.1

Meeting ID: 892 6725 7642

Passcode: 412812


US Fertility Crisis: https://www.christianpost.com/voices/the-us-fertility-crisis-is-a-prophecy-of-decline.html

Medical links listed in chat:

https://www.independenthealthalliance.com/


https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099%2825%2900472-4/fulltext


https://www.amazon.com/NatriChlor-Original-Chlorine-Dioxide-Glass/dp/B0C482G2VP/ref=sr_1_2_sspa?sbo=RZvfv%2F%2FHxDF%2BO5021pAnSA%3D%3D&sr=8-2-spons&sp_csd=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY&psc=1


https://imahealth.org/


JFK Speech: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1949248125978446


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

Keywords
truthpass the saltcoach dave live
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