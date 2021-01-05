Ep. 30 Lawsuit: Locked down Vermonters sue Governor Scott, Dr. Levine (DHS), and AG TJ Donovan, Dec 23 2020

Three Vermonters have filed a lawsuit in federal court as of Dec. 23, 2020, seeking an end to the lockdown, legislation changes that prevent future lockdowns over 30 days in duration, and minor recompense for damages caused by the mandates. Civil rights attorney, Sandra Baird, joins us to clarify the legal perspective underlying this lawsuit. Pro se plaintiffs Sally Collopy and Emily Peyton, two of the three plaintiffs, are determined to see this through so that all of our lives can get back in alignment with the original intents of our Constitution and Bill of Rights. Please join us in this conversation about why this lawsuit is necessary, why pro se, and what the hoped for outcome will be. The process is also discussed in detail.