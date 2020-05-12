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The Easiest Teaching of Jesus but NOBODY Does It!!!
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30 views • May 12, 2020
Why don't people, especially people who call themselves Christians, obey Jesus? 🤔🤔🤔
Jesus gave quite a few commands and teaching to His disciples or in other words the early Christians of His time he spent on Earth. The early Christians knew they had to obey Jesus' every commands to be saved, but today most "Christians" call that a "sin" called "working your way to heaven". This "sin", of course, is never mentioned by any biblical writer and especially not Jesus. This video talks about his EASIEST teaching which nobody does or takes seriously.
Jesus gave quite a few commands and teaching to His disciples or in other words the early Christians of His time he spent on Earth. The early Christians knew they had to obey Jesus' every commands to be saved, but today most "Christians" call that a "sin" called "working your way to heaven". This "sin", of course, is never mentioned by any biblical writer and especially not Jesus. This video talks about his EASIEST teaching which nobody does or takes seriously.
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