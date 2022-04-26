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4. Daniel - Chapter 2 - Part 1
Crossroad of Truth
Crossroad of Truth
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24 views • April 26, 2022
Daniel 2 is the most important prophesy in the Bible concerning the future since it predicts the entire history of the kingdoms of the world, in advance, and also predicts the final world government empire of the Antichrist and the return of Jesus Christ.

King Nebuchadnezzar has a disturbing dream which none of the king's sorcerers could determine or interpret, except for Daniel through divine revelation from the God of Heaven.

Daniel 2 precisely predicts what we see occurring in the world today...the European led push towards a "Great Reset" and One World Government also known as the New World Order or the Revived Roman Empire. The only way this can be achieved is through the elimination of each nation's sovereignty, laws and constitutions and the replacement of them with a New World Order.

www.crossroadoftruth.org

For Detailed Teachings on End Times Prophesy, go to:
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https://www.crossroadoftruth.org/end-times-bible-prophecy
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signsbibleendtimeswarnew world orderearthquakesprophesyantichristreturn of christfaminepestilencevisiondanielking nebuchadnezzarolivet discoursebirth pangsklaus schwabgreat resetw70ad
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