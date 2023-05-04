Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on May 3.





▪️ The AFU used drones to strike the Kremlin residence of the Russian president.





One of the drones exploded over the Senate building dome, and the roof caught fire. The wreckage of the second UAV fell on Kremlin territory.





▪️ Russian Geran-2 kamikaze UAVs attacked military and industrial facilities in Ukraine.





At least three UAVs hit an oil depot in Kirovohrad: a major fire broke out at the facility.





▪️ Five Ukrainian drones raided a military airfield near the village of Seshcha in the Bryansk region.





Two UAVs exploded at the site, damaging an unoperated An-124 aircraft.





▪️ The border village of Tetkino in Kursk region was once again shelled by the AFU.





Fifteen residential buildings, a gas pipeline, a power transmission line and a clinic building were damaged.





▪️ On the western outskirts of Bakhmut, Wagner PMC assault groups expanded their zone of control along Peremogi Street.





At the same time, the storming of enemy strongholds on Vyzvolyteliv Donbasu Street continues.





▪️ The Kyiv regime continues shelling the front-line settlements of the Donetsk agglomeration.





In Horlivka, residential buildings were hit and one woman was injured. In Shyroka Balka, five transformer substances lost power.





▪️ In Mar'inka, Russian motorized rifle units supported by tanks are engaged in fierce fighting in the low-rise building area.





On the southern outskirts, the assault units broke through the AFU defense near the territory of Gorgaz and gained foothold in that area.