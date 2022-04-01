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BEING TESTED BY GOD OR THE DEVIL..? #RFB
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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272 views • April 01, 2022
ORDER BEFORE YOU CANNOT!! https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/richie-from-boston?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=RFB.Richie.From.Boston
Uncensored Open Chat 2 bucks a month https://watch.richiefromboston.tv/
be ready https://youtu.be/YsajGhmVBDw
JAILBREAK EMP LINKS AMAZON https://www.amazon.com/ideas/amzn1.account.AH6Y3VOUIEWFX755GDTWVT5FLHXA/2QHUX7JCTGFRM?type=explore&;ref=idea_cp_vl_ov_d
OFFGRID TREK https://www.offgridtrek.com/collections/solar-blanket/products/ogt-solar-faraday-bag-no-us-sales-tax/
really good link for DIY https://shop.faradaydefense.com/tents/?utm_term=electromagnetic%20shielding%20fabric&;utm_campaign=Tent+Text+Ad+1&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=1230616009&hsa_cam=12412978976&hsa_grp=123923877011&hsa_ad=500701728168&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-314752676099&hsa_kw=electromagnetic%20shielding%20fabric&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gclid=Cj0KCQjw0PWRBhDKARIsAPKHFGgabzYf7tas6lE0jQo_40YxceVZbM-ayiPinKz31yah-UDYUZ4ylG4aAnObEALw_wcB
MISSION DARKNESS https://mosequipment.com/
SHTF DAD BLOG https://www.shtfdad.com/emp-protection/
SHTF BLOG https://www.shtfblog.com/emp-protection-for-home-3-steps/
EMP SHIELD https://www.empshield.com/testing/
PREMADE FARADAY CAGES(VERY EXPENSIVE) https://shop.faradaydefense.com/modular-hardwall-enclosures/?utm_term=faraday%20enclosure&;utm_campaign=Tent+Text+Ad+1&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=1230616009&hsa_cam=16577964432&hsa_grp=136191141802&hsa_ad=588044268632&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-1185780002599&hsa_kw=faraday%20enclosure&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gclid=CjwKCAjwrfCRBhAXEiwAnkmKmUOyeuoBKOfBK507r0fxTFJthpXdAtF2lXGQPP67qnJxSo6dVTX8lBoCQ7gQAvD_BwE
EMP PROOF YOUR BUG OUT BAG https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMj4NOYPTrY&;list=PL0n_SOOzeLw3TLsvwE4PyWjH_TawEz9zZ&index=4&t=19s
BUILD A FARADAY BOX https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d8HvGvOT6Pg&;list=PL0n_SOOzeLw3TLsvwE4PyWjH_TawEz9zZ&index=7
HOW TO TEST YOUR FARADAY SETUP https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmLuZaJ-mt4&;list=PL0n_SOOzeLw3TLsvwE4PyWjH_TawEz9zZ&index=8
EMP PROOF VEHICLE ET PREPPER https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50JKBHPAnIY&;list=PL0n_SOOzeLw3TLsvwE4PyWjH_TawEz9zZ&index=2&t=1s
#EMPATTACK #HOWTO #DIYFARADAY

RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102

RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9

Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w

RichieFromBoston
https://odysee.com/@richiefromboston:9170327aa5ad2c6bea0b167f840032036eaf9064

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RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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