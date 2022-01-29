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Video Reveals Disadvantaged Populations Taking Excessive Vaccines for Tax Funded Gift Card Incentive
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10 views • January 29, 2022
Tweet the video before Twitter takes it down: https://ctt.ac/g_h47
176,932 views Jan 28, 2022
Project Veritas - 1.46M subscribers
https://youtu.be/1zkUeEypVxE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
Full report at http://ProjectVeritas.com
176,932 views Jan 28, 2022
Project Veritas - 1.46M subscribers
https://youtu.be/1zkUeEypVxE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
Full report at http://ProjectVeritas.com
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