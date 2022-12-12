The West has been worried about the retirement of the Baby Boomers. This will put tremendous pressure on an already-distressed economy. Are certain segments of the Power-Elite inclined to promote euthanasia as a remedy?





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com