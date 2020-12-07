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Cosmic Quickies - What effect does meditation have IRL?
Ani Avedissian
Ani Avedissian
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3 views • December 07, 2020
What effect do our meditations have in real life? Do we even understand the true purpose of meditation or are we just a bunch of Pollyanna types, repeating affirmations, hoping they mean something? Focused meditation is a powerful tool for change. Are we experiencing the change we want IRL?

* * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Are you a spiritual activist with a short attention span? Why not try a Cosmic Quickie?

They’re short…they’re sweet…they’re full of buttery goodness and, best of all, satisfaction is guaranteed in under three minutes.

The best cure for a world drenched in psychosis, is a good dose of working class gnosis. Enjoy!

Want to know more? Please visit my website - www.aniavedissian.com - and sign up for my Monday Message. Receive thought provoking messages, humor, wisdom from Zook, class notifications, paranormal tidbits,discounts and more!

Monday Message is delivered on the first Monday of each month.

SUPPORT COSMIC ANI
Hey Peeps!
I make these videos on my own dime to promote social awareness, to encourage We the Peeps to share ideas and opinions. Without open, civil discussion, we cannot build a better world. Unless we are willing to entertain alternative points of view and have the guts to change our minds when presented with new information, we cannot enter the new golden age of reason. We need space to share, to declare and above all, we need to relearn the importance of discussion for the sake of evolution, not for the sake of winning an argument.

All donations are gratefully received.

PayPal: https://paypal.me/AniAvedissian?locale.x=en_US

If you do not wish to use PayPal, my mailing address is
Ani Avedissian
P O Box 714
Wilsonville OR 97070 USA

Thank you and may your generosity be returned one thousand fold.

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Keywords
law of attractionmetaphysicsmeditationspiritualityspiritafterlifenew ageirldaily meditationparanormal activitysuburban shamancosmic aniani avedissianspiritual teachercosmic quickiepoint of focuseffective meditationrefining focuspowerful meditationpollyanna
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy